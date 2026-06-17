1986 Hack and Slash Platformer is Coming to Modern Consoles

Nearly 40 years after its original launch, this 1980s b-bit action game is releasing on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 this week.

The Legend of Kage Comes to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

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The latest addition to the Console Archives library arrives with week with The Legend of Kage. This latest revival is another throwback to the 1980s that is very likely to be a hit with fans of retro gaming.

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The Legend of Kage was originally an arcade title, but quickly got home console ports during the 8-bit generation. The NES/Famicom version was rereleased on the Wii U and Nintendo 3DS Virtual Consoles back in 2006 and 2014. Despite that, many gamers have likely still never played this title.

Here a look at the official description:

“This is an action game where ‘Kage’ an Iga ninja, fights in the demon realm to rescue Kirihime who has been kidnapped by villains. Use your sword, shuriken, and various other techniques to reach the castle of villains where Kirihime is being held captive.”

The game is available for $7.99 on the Nintendo Switch 2 or the PS5 starting June 18. If you are unable to find the games listed here in the online store, please be aware that these products may not be available in your area.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Console Archives project, the series is designed to bring classic games originally released on home consoles to modern gaming platforms. The rereleases also feature a handful of convenient quality of life improvements to make the gameplay user experience a little smoother.

The Console Archives releases usually feature the following enhancements and updates:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

a rewind function have been added, to support players in completing these classics

screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs and allow players to customize the visual experience to their preference

The Legend of Kage is just the latest in a recent impressive string of retro revivals and releases. Just last week the Console Archives also dropped a new version of a classic early 1990s wartime strategy game on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

Be sure to check back soon for more news on the Console Archives series and lots of other retro gaming updates.

The Console Archives version of The Legend of Kage releases digitally on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 on June 18, 2026.