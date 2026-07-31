1986 Manga-Inspired Game Returns With PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 Version

Four decades after its original 8-bit home console launch, this 1986 action game is returning with a new launch on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.

Doraemon Is Available Now On Modern Consoles

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The Console Archives are back with another retro revival to close out the month of July. Just before August arrives, the CSA has surprise dropped another classic game on modern consoles.

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This time around, the Console Archives have brough back 1986’s Doraemon. For those who aren’t familiar with this title, Doraemon is an action game in which Doraemon goes on adventure using various Secret Gadgets to search for Nobita, Shizuka, Gian, and Suneo who have been sent to “Space,” “The haunts of evil,” and “Undersea” due to a problem with their Time machine.

“Once you defeat the bosses in each world and rescue all of them, a wonderful ending awaits you!”

The title originally released exclusively in Japan for the Famicom. The project was inspired by the manga series of the same name and would eventually spawn an anime series too. Although it never caught on in the west, the 1986 game was one of the best selling Famicom games during its launch year.

Doraemon released for both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the PS5 on July 30, 2026 and is available for just $7.99. This launch is the game’s debut outside of Japan.

Shoppers who pick up the Console Archives edition of Doraemon can expect to find a suite of modern enhancements and quality of life improvements.

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

a rewind function

additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

The games available for sale on each online store may vary depending on the country or region. If you are unable to find the game listed in the online store, please be aware that these products may not be available in your area.

Although the vast majority of American gamers have likely never played any version of this title before, it could still be an interesting one to check out for nostalgic gamers and fans of the 8-bit era of retro gaming. Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

Doraemon is available now digitally for Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5. There are no current plans for a physical release.