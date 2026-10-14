1987 Arcade Motorcycle Shooter Comes to Modern Consoles This Week

Nearly four decades after its original launch, this action-packed arcade shooter is making its way to Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles for modern gamers to enjoy.

Thundercade Arrives on Modern Consoles October 15, 2026

Play video

This week’s Arcade Archives edition is a pretty exciting one for fans of shooters and action games. 1987’s Thundercade is getting the Arcade Archives treatment and bringing the motorcycle shooter to consoles this week.

Videos by VICE

“As a member of the special forces, use a high-speed motorcycle equipped with machine guns to reach the enemy stronghold…. Destroying structures such as buildings will reveal power-up items in the form of sidecars equipped with gun barrels. Sidecars come in various types some fire bullets further, while others can only shoot sideways so choose the right one for each situation!”

The Arcade Archives 2 version of the game will cost $9.99 on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. The Arcade Archives version will be $7.99 on Nintendo Switch and PS4.

Gamers will also be able to upgrade from PS4 to PS5 or from Nintendo Switch to Nintendo Switch 2 for an additional $2.99.

Shoppers who are unable to find the games listed in the online stores should be aware that these products may not be available in their area.

As always, the Arcade Archives version of the classic title will include a handful of modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements to make the game more approachable for console audiences:

In ORIGINAL MODE, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move.

Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs.

In addition, in HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

“Arcade Archives 2” series introduces a brand-new mode called TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives. TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

With VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming and arcade news and updates.

The Arcade Archives version of Thundercade arrives on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles October 15, 2026.