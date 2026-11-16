1987 Arcade Shooter is Now Playable on Modern Consoles

Nearly four decades after its original console release, this sci-fi arcade shooter is now playable on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, PC, and Xbox Series consoles.

Rezon is Now Playable on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series Consoles

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The original arcade release of Rezon arrives all the way back in 1987. Like many shooters of the era, Rezon is a horizontal scrolling game where players blast through enemies as they fly across space.

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“Set on Earth during an extraterrestrial invasion, players take control of an SR-91 fighter ship equipped with a VAWS (Variable Armor & Weapon System) and take on the invaders. Pick up items and equip Arms, a key feature that gives you the ability to attack behind you or block enemy shots when used well.”

The original Arcade Archives version of Rezon arrived in 2023 for PS4 and Nintendo Switch, but now an updated Arcade Archives 2 version is available for PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.

The Arcade Archives 2 version will cost players $9.99. There will be a $2.99 upgrade path for gamers who already own the title on PS4 or the original Nintendo Switch.

As always, the Arcade Archives versions of the retro game aim to recreate the original experience for PC and home consoles, while adding a few modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements:

The “Arcade Archives” (ACA) series faithfully reproduces classic arcade game masterpieces, staying true to its original. You can customize game settings to your liking, such as adjusting the difficulty level, and depending on the title, even recreate the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs back in the day. Additionally, you can compete for high scores with players from all around the world through online rankings.

“Arcade Archives 2” series introduces a brand-new mode, TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives. In ORIGINAL MODE, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move. TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.



Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives 2 version of Rezon is now available on PC, Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.