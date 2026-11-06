1987 Arcade Shooter is Now Playable on Modern Consoles

Nearly four decades after its arcade debut, this sci-fi shooter is making a comeback with contemporary gamers thanks to a new release.

Exzisus Is Available Now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox Consoles

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Exzisus originally hit arcades in 1987 and delivered a horizontally scrolling shooter experience to players. The game was originally released in Japan, but did make its way to North America after its initial success.

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Now, nearly forty years later the game is returning thanks to the Arcade Archives. This week’s retro gaming drop included both an Arcade Archives 1 and Arcade Archives 2 version of Exzisus.

“Control Cosmo Fighter Robin and defeat the mysterious army infesting the 4th Galaxy using your blaster and missiles. Each item collected powers Robin up, allowing it to transform into Turbo Jet mode or summon bird and dog animal robots to support you in attack.

Aim for the weak parts of the giant robots waiting at the end of each stage.”

The Arcade Archives 1 version of the game is now available on Nintendo Switch and PS4 for $7.99. The Arcade Archives 2 version is available on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles for $9.99.

There is also the option to upgrade the PS4 or Nintendo Switch 1 version for an additional $2.99.

As always, the Arcade Archives releases aim to recreate the original arcade experience for a home console environment with the additional of select modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements. Here is a breakdown of some of the key features that players can expect:

The “Arcade Archives” (ACA) series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing classic arcade games, staying true to its original.

In ORIGINAL MODE, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move. Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs. In addition, in HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

“Arcade Archives 2” series introduces a brand-new mode called TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives. TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve. With VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.



Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Arcade Archives versions of Exzisus are available now on Nintendo Switch 1, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.