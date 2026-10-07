1988 Retro Adventure Game Is Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5

Nearly four decades after its original release, this 8-bit Japanese adventure game is making its way to the Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 with a new release.

Ripple Island Arrives on Modern Consoles this Week

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Retro gaming fans have another rare 1980s title to check out when this week’s Console Archives release arrives. The upcoming drop is 1988’s Ripple Island.

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For those unfamiliar with Ripple Island, the adventure game was released in 1988 by Sunsoft and was a Japan exclusive. Many western gamers never had a chance to check out this title, so the Console Archives release could be a pretty exciting one for fans of this era and genre.

“This is an adventure game in which the player takes on the role of the protagonist Kyle and goes on an adventure while operating 9 types of commands. Whether you can rescue Princess Nasareru, who was kidnapped by a monster calling himself Emperor Groaker, bring peace back to Ripple Island, and be united with the heroine depends on your judgment and actions.”

As always, the Console Archives version of this game will include the usual suite of modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements. Here is a full breakdown of the usual Arcade Archives features:

customizable button layout

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

a rewind function

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

Ripple Island will be available digitally for $7.99 on the Nintendo Switch 2 and the PS5 when it drops on October 8. This is the latest in a strong lineup of Console Archives releases that also included Karate Champ, Crazy Climber, Bubble Bobble, and lots more.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of Ripple Island arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 on October 8, 2026.