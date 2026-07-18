1989 8-Bit RPG Is Coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

More than three decades after its original release, this obscure Greek-inspired retro RPG is making its way to modern consoles.

Hercules no eikou II Taitan no metsubou Is Available Now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5

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Hercules no eikou II Taitan no metsubou originally released all the way back in 1989 and was the second installment in the Glory of Heracles series. Retro gaming fans who have never checked out this old school RPG (or who are ready to revisit it) are now able to pick it up on modern consoles thanks to the Console Archives.

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A brand-new Console Archives drop on July 16, 2026 made the game available for purchase on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. The game is available digitally on both consoles for just $7.99. If you are unable to find the game listed in the online store, please be aware that these products may not be available in your area.

“This is a RPG game where you play as a hero traveling a vast world to defeat monsters who plot to dominate it. Join forces with companions you meet along the way and restore peace and tranquility to the world.”

The second installment stood out from the first by changing the playable protagonist, introducing the party system to the series, and using a day/night cycle. Like the first game, it leans heavily on Greek mythology for its dramatic and tragic story beats.

Hercules no eikou II Taitan no metsubou was originally released exclusively in Japan. Although the Console Archives version does include English options for the interface and user manual, the game itself is still available on Japanese only.

Shoppers who pick up the title can expect the usual suite of Console Archives quality-of-life features to make revisiting the title a little easier.

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings, multiple save points

a rewind function

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs

The Console Archives have released a ton of classic titles lately, including Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure, T.R.A.G., and Bokosuka Wars. Retro gaming fans should be able to find all of those titles available digitally through the Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 shops.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of Hercules no eikou II Taitan no metsubou is available now on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2.