1990 Sim Game Is Coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

The latest Console Archives release is arriving this week and bringing an early 1990s sim game to modern consoles.

Nobunaga’s Ambition 2 Arrives on Modern Consoles September 10

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After adding The Conveni 2 to the collection last week, Console Archives is back with another sequel. Retro gaming fans can soon relive epic simulation challenges from the early days of the 8-bit home console era with the Console Archives version of Nobunaga’s Ambition 2.

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“Expanding upon its predecessor, “NOBUNAGA’S AMBITION”, this entry features a multi-scenario system with two distinct scenarios, HEX battles expanded to include both open battles and siege battles, and a roster of approximately 400 real historical samurai! Enrich your fief, skillfully lead and manage your unique retainers, and expand your domain through warfare and diplomacy to achieve the ultimate goal of unifying Japan!”

For those who aren’t familiar with the title, Nobunaga’s Ambition 2 released in 1990 for 8-bit home consoles. This home console launch followed the original 1988 PC version of the sim game.

Players should take note that the game includes both the Japanese and English versions. In-game text is available in Japanese and English only.

As always, the Console Archives release will include a handful of modern conveniences and quality of life improvements to make the modern port a bit more approachable and easier to enjoy for contemporary gamers:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

a rewind function

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

The game will also support 1-4 player local co-op.

When the Console Archives edition releases on September 10, it will be available on either the PS5 or Nintendo Switch 2 consoles for $7.99. There is no Xbox Series version planned at this time. Shoppers who are unable to find the game in the online store should be aware that these products may not be available in their area.

Console Archives have been arriving on a weekly basis throughout the summer and there have been a ton of exciting retro additions included. Some of the biggest highlights this year have included Bubble Bobble, Doraemon, T.R.A.G., The Legend of Kage, and Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more Console Archives and other retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of Nobunaga’s Ambition 2 releases September 10, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.