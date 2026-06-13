1991 NES and PC Strategy Game is Coming to Modern Consoles

Decades after its original console release, this turn-based historical strategy game is making its way to Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.

L’Empereur Gets Console Archives Edition

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Roughly 35 years after the game originally arrived on Nintendo Entertainment System, X68000, and MS-DOS L’Empereur is getting a brand-new release thanks to the Console Archives project.

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The new Console Archives edition of the classic history-inspired strategy game recently released for both the Nintendo Switch 2 and the PlayStation 5. Retro gaming fans who are curious about checking out the obscure turn-based strategy game can pick it up for just $7.99.

For those who aren’t familiar with the original release, L’Empereur puts players in control of Napoleon Bonaparte during the Napoleonic Wars of the late 18th and early 19th Centuries. Throughout the game they will act out various battles as they attempt to conquer Europe.

“This simulation game puts you in the shoes of the legendary Napoléon, aiming to save France from crisis, become emperor, and unify Europe, carrying the hopes of the people.

Overcome the challenges of realistic HEX-based warfare, requiring consideration of varying topography and bridge construction, and develop sharp diplomatic strategies by your genius military tactics and political power.”

Players have a chance to manage military and civil affairs in each city they control, but the majority of the gameplay really focuses on the military aspect of each conflict. Gamers have a chance to control basic infantry, cavalry, and artillery to forge their path to victory.

As always, the Console Archives (CSA) edition comes with a handful of helpful quality of life improvements that attempt to modernize the experience without altering the original retro experience more than necessary.

Players who pick up the Console Archives edition for Nintendo Switch 2 or PS5 can expect:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

a rewind function may have been added (depending on the CSA game)

Console Archives versions also include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference.

L’Empereur is the latest in a busy string of retro revivals and rereleases on modern consoles lately. Retro gaming fans can also revisit Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom on modern consoles thanks to the initiative.

Be sure to check back soon for more updates on the Console Archives and lots of other retro gaming news.

The Console Archives version of L’Empereur is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.