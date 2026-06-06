1993 SNES Hidden Gem Is Getting A New Physical Release

More than three decades after its SNES release, this deep cut from the early 1990s is getting a brand-new physical release.

Utopia: The Creation Of A Nation Gets A Retro Release

Retro revivals of games from the early 1990s have become a major trend in recent years. Lots of different unofficial preservation efforts have been made to restore or rerelease classic titles on both retro and modern consoles.

Videos by VICE

Another upcoming retro rerelease is apparently in the works for a 1993 SNES deep cut. In a recent interview with Time Extension, 33 Games CEO Steven Charles revealed that one of the company’s next projects is to repackage the 1993 version of Utopia: The Creation of a Nation.

The project is a follow up to the success of the Mega Drive/Genesis re-release of Zool. This time around, the company is focused on the an authentic preservation of the sci-fi strategy game. The original release was in 1991, but the most popular version was 1993’s SNES port.

According to Charles: “It’s not just about putting an old game in a nice box for the sake of it. It is genuinely a preservation effort. For me, the phrase ‘Archive Edition’ has to mean something. It means doing the work, going back to the original people where we can, speaking to the artists, the creators and the composers, and asking how we can build something that feels meaningful now.”

The early system-based strategy game is a very unique choice and a lot of gamers likely have never seen or played it. If the re-release connects with an audience, it’s very possible a lot of gamers could be playing the title for the first time when this version arrives.

An additional exciting bonus is that the game will be packaged with a SNES compatible mouse and some other unique items.

“We are treating this as a total preservation project, involving the game’s original cover artist, Danny Flynn, to recreate and reimagine the iconic cover art and create more art for the project, and we are working closely with the game’s original creators on several ideas that will really explore the game’s historical significance and lore. I think we are going to really take our design and attention to detail to the next level with this project and create something really high-end and significant.”

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on the Utopia: The Creation of a Nation project and other retro gaming news.

The 33 Games Utopia: The Creation of a Nation retro release does not have a launch date at this time.