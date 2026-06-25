1994 Fighting Game Classic Comes to Modern Consoles Today

More than three decades after this fighting series kicked off, the first installment in the series is making a comeback with a release on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.

Tekken Brings 1994 3D Fighting to Modern Consoles on June 25

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The 1994 version of Tekken is back thanks to the latest effort from Hamster and the Arcade Archives 2 series. An emulated version of first installment in the classic 3D fighting game series released on modern consoles on June 25.

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This Arcade Archives re-release uses the Japanese ROM for the main part of the game. This product does not include a network mode and two controllers are required for local 2-player versus gameplay.

“Tekken is a 3D fighting game released by NAMCO LIMITED (current Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.) in 1994. In “The Tekken Tournament,” pugilists with their own hidden agendas clash to determine who possesses the ultimate fist. The game features a revolutionary control scheme where four buttons correspond to each limb, delivering an intuitive combat experience. Command a vast array of techniques as if you were controlling your own body!”

The Arcade Archives version of Tekken is $16.99 across platforms. The games available for sale on each online store may vary depending on the country or region. If you are unable to find Tekken, please be aware that this product may not be available in your area.

Fans of other Arcade Archives releases are likely familiar with the different game modes that are available. For those who are new to the ACA series:

In Original Mode, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time.

In Hi Score Mode, players compete for the highest score earned in a single run, while in Caravan Mode, they compete for the highest score earned within 5 minutes. Time Attack Mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

The Arcade Archives 2 version of the game utilizes VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support so gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

This is the latest in an impressive string of Arcade Archives releases and other big reveals in the retro gaming space. Just recently, the Console Archives also released 1986’s The Legend of Kage on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Tekken and other retro gaming revivals.

The Arcade Archives 2 version of Tekken is available now on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.