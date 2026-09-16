1995 Action RPG Confirms Quality of Life Upgrades and Physical Release Details for Modern Console Port

This 16-bit classic RPG is making its way to modern consoles in early January with digital and physical releases jam-packed with quality-of-life improvements.
Terranigma Launches January 14, 2027
Three decades after its original release, Terranigma is returning with a brand-new physical and digital release that allows gamers to return to the action RPG title with a handful of helpful new quality-of-life enhancements.
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For this who aren’t familiar with the original, Terranigma gained popularity in the 1990s for its world-building, thematic ambition, fast-paced combat, enchanting soundtrack, and stunning visuals.
Clear River Games is now bringing the title back to the spotlight with an updated release on January 14, 2027. The upcoming port will include:
- Quick Magic Button
- Item Hot-Swap
- Customizable Backgrounds Featuring High-Resolution Artwork
- Music Player
- Museum
- Rewind Function
- Remappable Controls
Many collectors were also exited to learn that the game will include a physical release option. Terranigma will be available digitally for PC via Steam and GOG and available on digital and physical for consoles. Physical collectors can choose between the Standard Edition, SteelBook Edition, and the premium Gaia Edition.
The Gaia Edition is the $199.99 collector’s package and includes:
- Physical Game – Including all contents from the SteelBook® Edition
- Yomi Figurine – A stunning vinyl statue of Yomi, your trusted companion throughout the game
- Pandora’s Box – A replica of the iconic in-game box, featuring a music box that plays “Elle’s Theme” and a space for the Yomi figurine
- Art Book – 200 pages of beautiful artwork and illustrations from the game
- Enamel Pixel Pin – A pixel style enamel pin featuring Arc, the game’s protagonist
- Original Soundtrack CD – Presented in a jewelcase and featuring a handpicked selection of tracks from the game
- Cloth World Map – A 100% cotton canvas map of the overworld (40 × 54 cm / 16 × 21 in)
Terranigma Standard Edition
- PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X: $39.99
- Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $44.99
Terranigma Foiled Standard Edition
- Limited quantity edition featuring a foiled cover. Available exclusively through the Clear River Games and Limited Run Games online stores.
- PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X: $39.99
- Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $44.99
Terranigma SteelBook Edition
- PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $64.99
This upcoming release marks the first time the game has been re-released since the original launch in 1995 during the final years of the 16-bit era.
Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.
Terranigma launches on January 14, 2027 for Nintendo Switch 1|2, PlayStation 5, Xbox and PC.