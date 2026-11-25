More than three decades after it became an arcade hit, this chaotic racing game is making its way to Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox consoles this week.

Dirt Dash Releases on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox November 26

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Dirt Dash originally arrived in arcades in 1995 and quickly became another major hit for Namco’s impressive arcade lineup in the mid-90s.

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More than thirty years later, modern gamers are now getting another chance to check out the racing title from the comfort of their own homes thanks to the next Arcade Archives release.

“Enjoy off-road racing through diverse environments, such as a SNOW stage heading down ski slopes, a MOUNTAIN stage running along mountain roads with steep cliffs, and a CITY stage navigating through urban alleyways. Make full use of the course navigation system for route information, expertly clear the various action events along the way, and aim for the finish line!”

The upcoming Arcade Archives Dirt Dash release will be available on PS4 and Nintendo Switch for $14.99. The Arcade Archives 2 release will be available on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles for $16.99. Both versions arrive on November 26, 2026.

For those who aren’t familiar with Arcade Archives, these releases aim to authentically recreate the original experience, but also deliver some optional quality-of-life improvements and modern conveniences. Here are the expected features for this release:

In ORIGINAL MODE, you’ll find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time, and even a rewind function to undo your last move. Some titles also offer special settings that recreates the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs.

In addition, in HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, you can compete for the best scores with players around the world through Online Rankings.

“Arcade Archives 2” series introduces a brand-new mode called TIME ATTACK MODE, in addition to the ORIGINAL MODE, HI SCORE MODE, and CARAVAN MODE from Arcade Archives. TIME ATTACK MODE focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve.

With VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more arcade and retro gaming news and updates.

The Arcade Archives version of Dirt Dash releases November 26, 2026 for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.