1995 Japan-Exclusive Bomberman Game Is Finally Making Its Way to the West

A little more than three decades after its original Super Famicom release, another hard to find Japanese-exclusive Bomberman title is finally making its way to widespread western audiences.

Super Bomberman: Panic Bomber W Is Coming to Super Bomberman Collection

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A new update is on the way to Super Bomberman Collection and this patch includes the addition of a whole additional game. Franchise enthusiasts will be likely be happy to hear that the August 20 update is adding Panic Bomber W to the recent collection.

Videos by VICE

Super Bomberman Collection released back in February and is already jam-packed with classic Bomberman content. When the August 20 patch arrives, Panic Bomber W joins these other games in the Super Bomberman Collection:

Super Bomberman

Super Bomberman 2

Super Bomberman 3

Super Bomberman 4

Super Bomberman 5

Bomberman

Bomberman II

Panic Bomber W was originally a Japanese-exclusive installment in the franchise (similar to Super Bomberman 4 and Super Bomberman 5). Panic Bomber W’s original 1995 Japanese release was for the Super Famicom. The game is a competitive puzzle title designed for 1–4 players. Players will attack their opponents with spectacular chain reactions and Big Bombs, which appear when your meter is filled.

For those who aren’t familiar with the Super Bomberman Collection, the anthology also added an exciting Boss Rush mode for even more replayability. That mode will not be compatible with Panic Bomber W though.

“Newly added is “Boss Rush”, allowing consecutive battles against bosses from the entire series. Furthermore, you can “Save/Load Anytime” during battles, or rewind to before self-destructing in an explosion… Preserving that nostalgic feel of yesteryear, it enables a whole new playstyle!”

In Boss Rush mode, “Save/Load Anytime” and “Rewind Function” are unavailable.

Panic Bomber W does not feature a boss rush mode.

Other modern conveniences like an art gallery and sound playback feature have also been added. Nintendo Switch 2 players can also take advantage of the game’s GameShare support to make local multiplayer matches easier to run.

The Nintendo Switch 2 edition also supports displaying resolutions up to 4K in TV mode.

Super Bomberman Collection currently retails for around $24.99. There is also a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade pack available for $5.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

Super Bomberman Collection is available now PC, Nintendo Switch, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. Panic Bomber W will arrive with the August 20, 2026 update.