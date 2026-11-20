More than thirty years after its 32-bit console home console debut, this firefighting action game is now playable on modern consoles.

The Firemen 2: Pete and Danny Is Available Now on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

Play video

The Firemen 2: Pete and Danny first arrived on the original PlayStation in the mid-90s thanks to Human Entertainment. The action game offered players the chance to stop deadly fires in a theme park on Christmas Eve.

Videos by VICE

The game’s original release was limited to Japan, but it did eventually make its way to North America in a 2014 version that was available on the PlayStation Network. Now the game is about to be more widely available thanks to the latest Console Archives release.

“THE FIREMEN 2: Pete & Danny was released by HUMAN in 1995 for a 32-bit home console.

Take control of Pete and Danny, members of the New York City District D Fire Station, First Platoon, and rescue people from a burning Super-tall amusement building. With a wide variety of stages, beautiful graphics, and dramatic stories of unique characters, the game gets even more exciting!”

The upcoming Console Archives edition brings the adventure to Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 for $11.99. The game released on November 19, 2026 and is available in either console’s digital storefront now.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Console Archives, the releases aim to deliver an authentic play experience similar to the original, but also add some modern conveniences and quality of life improvements. Here is a full breakdown of the key features:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points have been added

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

Retro gaming fans considering picking this one up should take note that the game includes only the Japanese version. All in-game text is in Japanese only.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of The Firemen 2: Pete and Danny is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.