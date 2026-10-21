1995 Scrolling Shooter Arrives on Modern Consoles This Week

A little more than three decades after its console release, this retro local co-op vertical-scrolling shooting game is arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.

Raiden Project Releases on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 October 22

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This week’s addition to the Console Archives collection is an exciting two-for-one. The Raiden Project includes both Raiden and Raiden II. For those unfamiliar with these 1990s titles, they originally released as arcade titles, but were ported to home consoles and PCs in the mid 1990s.

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“As a pilot of the ultra high-altitude fighter-bomber “RAIDEN” and “RAIDEN II”, fight to save Earth from the invasion of Alien that suddenly appeared! This title is a full-fledged vertical-scrolling shooting game that includes both “RAIDEN”, an arcade vertical-scrolling shooting game released in 1990 that gained explosive popularity, and “RAIDEN II”, which was released three years later and was also very popular.”

As always, the Console Archives release will attempt to recreate the original experience with a handful of modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements for Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 owners.

The Console Archives version of Raiden Project will be available on either console for $11.99. Players should keep in mind that the game includes only the Japanese version; the English version is not included. That means that all in-game text is in Japanese only.

Additionally, if you are unable to find the games listed here in the online store, please be aware that these products may not be available in your area.

Here are some of the key features:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

The Raiden Project is the latest in a string of popular releases in the Console Archives line. Other recent additions include The Drug Store, Crazy Climber, Bubble Bobble, and lots more.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of Raiden Project releases on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 on October 22, 2026.