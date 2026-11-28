Another mid-1990s retro console game is making its way to modern gamers this week thanks to the latest Console Archives release.

Senkyu-Oh Releases on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

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Senkyu-Oh originally released on home consoles three decades ago, back in 1996. The 32-bit Japanese puzzle game challenged players to clear tricky color-coded puzzles, similar to a handful of other puzzle games from the same era.

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“This is a puzzle game where you connect 4 or more of the same type of “Colored Ball” falling from the top of the screen to clear them. Easy to control, anyone can experience the thrill of massive chain reactions! Includes a mode for testing your true abilities! Victory over unique characters participating in the “SENKYU tournament” and become the ultimate “SENKYU-OH”!”

Modern gamers can now check out the title thanks to the Console Archives. The new version is available for $11.99 on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5. The game supports 1-2 players for local PvP.

As always, the Console Archives version aims to recreate the original experience authentically, but also includes a handful of modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements. Here is a full breakdown of the features that players can expect to find in the game:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points to support players in completing these classics

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

Shoppers should take note that the game includes only the Japanese version. In-game text is available in Japanese only. Additionally, available for sale on each online store may vary depending on the country or region.

If you are unable to find the game listed in the online stores, please be aware that this product may not be available in your area.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of Senkyu-Oh is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.