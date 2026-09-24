1996 Retro Shooter Arrives on Modern Consoles This Week

Retro gaming fans have another throwback shooter to check out this week thanks to the latest Arcade Archives 2 release.

Xevious 3D/G Released for Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox

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Retro gaming fans have been enjoying an embarrassment of riches lately with tons of classic 80s and 90s titles making their way to modern consoles at affordable prices. The latest addition to the retro gaming catalog comes in the form of Xevious 3D/G.

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“The classic masterpiece “XEVIOUS” is reborn in polygons! Everything is rendered in 3D with diverse screen angles and camera work, plus new weapons and enemy characters have been added. Conquer all 7 areas, including the desert with the geoglyph and the space fortress!”

For those unfamiliar with the title, Xevious 3D/G is a shooting game originally by Namco Limited in 1996. The game caused a bit of drama when it was released, due to its departure from the style and gameplay of the previous installments in the franchise.

The Arcade Archives 2 version of Xenious 3D/G released on September 24, 2026 for Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles. The port is priced at $16.99 on all three platforms. Shoppers unable to find the game listed in the online store should be aware that these products may not be available in their area.

The “Arcade Archives” (ACA) series is developed with the concept of faithfully reproducing classic arcade games, staying true to its original. The port includes a handful of modes for players to explore:

In Original Mode, gamers will find a variety of convenient features that make revisiting these classic titles even more enjoyable. These include difficulty and display settings, button remapping, rapid-fire options, the ability to create multiple save files at any time.

In Hi Score Mode, players compete for the highest score earned in a single run, while in Caravan Mode, they compete for the highest score earned within 5 minutes.

Time Attack Mode focuses on how quickly you can complete the game, regardless of the score you achieve. What’s more, with VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support, the gameplay can be reproduced even more accurately, closer to the original arcade experience.

That should be just about everything shoppers need to know before picking up this 90s title. Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Arcade Archives 2 version of Xevious 3D/G is available now on Nintendo Switch 2, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.