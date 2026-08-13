1997 PlayStation Fighting Game Is Finally Coming to Modern Consoles

Nearly 30 years after its original console launch, this PlayStation 1 era fighting game is now available to purchase on Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.

Touki DenShou Angel Eyes Releases on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 August 13

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Touki Denshou Angel Eyes was originally an arcade exclusive in 1996, but a home console version soon followed in 1997 when Tecmo released a PlayStation port of the game. The home console port also added intros and endings for each character to beef up the game’s Story Mode.

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The title launched in a similar time frame to Dead or Alive, which greatly overshadowed it. Unlike Dead or Alive, Touki Denshou Angel Eyes did not go on to spawn a franchise and follow up titles after its release. Despite that, it’s still an interesting piece of fighting game history for retro gaming fans to revisit.

Players can choose their fighter from the “Eight Angels” and battle their way to the top to become the ultimate “Archangel” in this retro fighting game.

“The game is fully loaded with home-console exclusives like “STORY” and “TRAINING” modes!! Experience the ultimate evolution from the arcade original—dive in and enjoy “TOUKI DENSHOU ANGEL EYES” today.” The game supports single player and local 2 player PvP fights.”

The Console Archivesd version of the game is available now in the Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 digital storefronts for $11.99. If you are unable to find the game listed in the online store, please be aware that these products may not be available in your area.

Longtime PlayStation fans may also recall a previous port of the title making its way to the Japanese PlayStation Network’s Game Archives during the PlayStation Portable and PlayStation 3 era back in 2008.

As always, the Console Archives edition will also come equipped with some modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference.

Touki Denshou Angel Eyes is just the latest in a long list of retro titles that Console Archives have resurrected this summer. Other recent highlights include Doraemon, TRAG, The Legend of Kage, and Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia.

Be sure to check back soon for the latest retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives edition of Touki Denshou Angel Eyes is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.