1997 PS1 Game Gets a Surprise New Release on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

Nearly three decades after its release, this 32-bit era turn-based strategy game is making a surprise return to a handful of modern consoles.

Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia Arrives On Modern Consoles

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The Console Archives initiative is back once again to resurrect another classic game from many generations back. This time around the effort is bringing 1997’s Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia into the modern era with new releases on the PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2.

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For those who aren’t familiar with the PS1 game, Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia is a simulation war game where Iros, a boy granted power from the heavens, embarks on a journey with the goal of defeating Gaia. The launch version was developed by SystemSoft in the late 1980s.

“With the help of Master, who can freely control monster armies, summon monsters from another world, defeat your enemies, and raise your own monsters.”

The original release was ported to a variety of PCs and consoles, but had the most success when the anime art-style enhanced Sony PlayStation version was released in the late 90s. Master of Monsters distinguishes itself from other similar games, like Final Fantasy Tactics, by using a hex-based movement system rather than a square grid. Units gain experience and can evolve into more powerful forms.

The new release is available now for $11.99 and supports one to four players. The mulitplayer support should be a really exciting selling point that could help the game be more of a success with social gamers.

Like all of the Console Archives re-releases, the Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia Switch 2 and PS5 launch should include the following updates:

convenient features

customizable button layouts and screen settings

the ability to save and load at any point

The Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia release is the latest in an impressive run of retro gaming re-releases on modern consoles throughout the first half of 2026. Just a few weeks ago, Consoles Archives also delivered Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom to the PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. The Console Archives (CSA) series is designed to bring classic games originally released on home consoles to modern gaming platforms.

The Console Archives version of Master of Monsters: Disciples of Gaia is available now on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 in select regions. If you are unable to find the games listed in the online store, please be aware that these products may not be available in your area.