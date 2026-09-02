1997 Sim Game Is Coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2

After the original game was released on modern consoles earlier this summer, this simulation game sequel is now coming to modern consoles, as well.

Conveni 2 Arrives On PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 September 3, 2026

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Another week has arrived, which means the Console Archives is back with another retro gaming re-release. After releasing Conveni for modern consoles back in July of this year, now the group is preparing to offer the sequel, Conveni 2, as well.

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Conveni 2 is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 and the PS4 on September 3 for $11.99. If you are unable to find the game listed in the online store, please be aware that this product may not be available in your area.

Shoppers should also take note that the game includes only the Japanese version. That means that all in-game text is Japanese only.

Conveni 2 was originally released in 1997 for 32-bit consoles. The simulation game was developed by HUMAN and aimed to provide a sim experience that removed the stressful elements from other popular entries in the genre at the time.

“The graphics have been completely revamped from the previous game, the number of maps has increased, and the perspective has been changed to an isometric viewpoint, doubling the sense of scale. Game software has been added to the product items, and a welcome double-speed mode and a function to create original store markers have been added, resulting in a significant functional and system-wise upgrade.”

Additionally, the Console Archives version of the game also delivers a handful of modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements for PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2 owners. Some of the key new features include:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

Console Archives have released a ton of popular retro titles on modern consoles this year and Conveni 2 is just the latest to join the growing library of old school games available on the PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2. Recent additions to the lineup include Bubble Bobble, Doraemon, and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates. The next Console Archives drop will likely be announced in roughly one week.

The Console Archives version of Conveni 2 releases on September 3, 2026.