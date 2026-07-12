1998 Musical RPG Is Coming To Modern Consoles

Nearly three decades after its original release, this retro 32-bit home console RPG is poised to make its return to console gaming with releases on the Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.

Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure Available Now on Switch 2 and PS5

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The latest addition to the Console Archives library has arrived and this time another 1990s-era RPG is getting rereleased to the Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5. Nippon Ichi Software’s Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure is available now on modern consoles.

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The new port for Rhapsody arrived on July 9 thanks to the Console Archives. The modern console port of the game is currently available on both consoles for $14.99. If you are unable to find the games listed in each console’s online store, please be aware that these products may not be available in your area.

For those who haven’t played the original or revisited it with the 2008 Nintendo DS version, it is a tactical RPG and the very first installment in the Rhapsody franchise. Although music is a big part of the game’s storytelling, Rhapsody is not a rhythm game. The core gameplay loop plays out with fast-paced, short tactical RPG battles. The story is then presented in a series of musical cutscenes.

“This is a musical RPG where Cornet, a girl with the magical power to befriend puppets, embarks on a journey to rescue a prince kidnapped by villains. Work together with the puppets who fight for Cornet as you progress through the journey!”

As always, the Console Archives version of this classic will include some modern quality-of-life improvements to appeal to contemporary audiences. The new features should include:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

The Console Archives series has released a lot of 1980s and 1990s classics over the last few months. Most recently, the series brought back 1998’s T.R.A.G. for fans of PlayStation era action games. Retro gaming fans who want something from even further back in time can also check out the Console Archives version of 1986’s The Legend of Kage.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates and the latest retro additions to the Console Archives library.

The Console Archives version of Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure is available now on PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2.