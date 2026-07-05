1998 PlayStation Action Game Arrives on Modern Consoles

Nearly three decades after its original PlayStation release, this action game from the 32-bit era is returning on modern consoles.

T.R.A.G.: Tactical Rescue Assault Group – Mission of Mercy Is Available Now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5

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T.R.A.G.: Tactical Rescue Assault Group – Mission of Mercy, sometimes better known as Hard Edge, is an action-adventure game developed by Sunsoft and the general presentation and gameplay will feel pretty familiar to fans of the original Resident Evil.

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Thanks to the latest effort from the Console Archives, T.R.A.G.: Tactical Rescue Assault Group – Mission of Mercy is now available to play on modern consoles. The Console Archives digital version of the game is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5 for $11.99.

“This action game puts you in the role of a special commando unit member, tasked with rescuing scientists held captive in the Togusa Building, which has been occupied by an armed group. Your only resources are your own physical strength and honed skills.”

The games available for sale on each online store may vary depending on the country or region. If you are unable to find T.R.A.G. listed in the online store, please be aware that these products may not be available in your area.

As always, the Console Archives release will also include a handful of quality of life improvements to make revisiting the retro title a little more convenient. Updated features include:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

Console Archives (CSA) Explained

For those unfamiliar, the Console Archives (CSA) series is all about bringing classic games from retro home consoles to the modern era. The library is full of hidden gems and rare games that many modern gamers either have never played or haven’t played in decades.

The CSA always adds a handful of quality of life upgrades, but otherwise leaves the titles mostly untouched in their original form. The products also are usually very affordable and come in under $15.

The Consoles Archives have had a busy year and there are a ton of retro games for modern console owners to revisit at a pretty low price point. Just a few weeks ago the initiative also released the 1985 8-bit RPG BOKOSUKA WARS.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of T.R.A.G.: Tactical Rescue Assault Group – Mission of Mercy is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.