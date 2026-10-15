1998 Sim Game Is Now Available on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5

Nearly three decades after its original on the PlayStation, this retro simulation game is returning on modern consoles.

The Drug Store Is Available Now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5

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The Drug Store released in Japan all the way back in 1998 as a spin-off of the The Conveni series. The unique sim game allows players to take control of a local pharmacy and begin to build their own empire.

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Now, nearly three decades later, The Drug Store is returning thanks to the Console Archives. The Console Archives version of The Drug Store arrived this week and allows gamers to jump into the late 90s sim game on modern consoles.

“This is a simulation game where you manage a drug store, aim to open many stores, and increase your capital. Manage your business while considering locations, the types of products sold, customer demographics, and build the ultimate drug store! Sometimes, an employee you’ve become close with might even propose Original products…?”

Retro gaming fans who want to revisit or check out the 32-bit inspired game can find it digitally on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 for $11.99.

As always, the Console Archives version of this classic will come equipped with some modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements. Here’s a list of what players can expect to find:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points to support players in completing this classic

Additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

The Console Archives weekly drops consistently bring retro games to the Nintendo Switch 2 and the PS5. Some of the biggest highlights from the last few months have included Karate Champ, Doraemon, The Conveni, and The Conveni 2.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of The Drug Store is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.