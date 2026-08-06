1999 Alien Adventure Is Finally Coming to Modern Consoles

More than two decades after its original 32-bit home console release, this alien-search variety game is making its way to Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.

UFO: A Day in the Life IS Now Available On Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5

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UFO: A Day in the Life was originally a Japan exclusive when it first launched for the PlayStation all the way back in 1999. The game sees the player trying to regather and save a group of 50 aliens that have been stranded on Earth after a crash.

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The title is a pretty obscure one thanks to its region-exclusive launch, but luckily retro gaming fans in America can finally get a chance to check it out thanks to a new Console Archives release. Console Archives and Hamster just announced today that UFO: A Day in the Life is available for the Nintendo Switch 2 and the PS5 starting August 6, 2026.

“UFO -A day in the life- was released by ASCII in 1999 for a 32-bit home console. This is an alien-search variety game where your goal is to rescue the missing aliens inside an apartment on “Chikyu” in the Chahaya star system—the very place where the space passenger ship “Daimaoh” crashed. Enjoy the unique cast of aliens, the apartment residents, and the human drama that unfolds within its walls!”

The new port of the game is available digitally on either console’s store for $11.99.

For those who are unfamiliar with the Console Archives, the initiative strives to preserve classic games on modern consoles with a handful of quality-of-life improvements.

The title can be expected to launch with:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference.

It should be very interesting to see whether or not UFO: A Day in the Life connects with a modern audience in any way and if the game’s previous exclusivity helps it gain some popularity with American gamers who missed it back in the late 1990s.

The Console Archives has been delivering a ton of classic gaming content lately. Most recently, the collection launched modern ports of Doraemon, The Conveni, and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure. Retro gaming fans can expect more titles to be added to the lineup in the coming weeks.

Be sure to check back in the near future for lots more retro gaming news and updates.

The Console Archives version of UFO: A Day in the Life is available now on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5.