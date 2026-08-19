1999 PS1 RPG Arrives on Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 This Week

More than two decades after its original launch, this PS1 RPG is bringing its 32-bit adventure to the modern console era with Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 releases.

Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess Releases on Modern Consoles

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Just a bit more than a month after the Console Archives released 1998’s Console Archives Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure, the initiative is back this month with a way for modern console owners to dive into the 1999 follow up.

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The Console Archives version Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess releases this week and brings the late 90s RPG to a wider audience. The upcoming Console Archives version of the drop drops on August 20, 2026 and will be available digitally for $14.99 on the Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5. If you are unable to find the games listed in the online store, please be aware that this products may not be available in your area.

“Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess was released by Nippon Ichi Software in 1999 for a 32-bit home console. Set 12 years after “Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure”, this musical RPG follows Kururu—the daughter born to Cornet and Prince Ferdinand—as she sets off on a journey to find her ideal prince. Enjoy the world of the Marl Kingdom brought to life by richly expressive characters and a newly revamped battle system that adds deeper tactical depth.”

Shoppers will need to keep in mind that for this release, the user interface and manual are available in English, but the game content is available in Japanese only.

Like most Console Archives releases, this project includes some modern conveniences and quality-of-life improvements for players to enjoy. Here’s a list of the usual Console Archives features:

customizable button layouts

rapid-fire settings

multiple save points

additional options include screen layout adjustments and filters that recreate the the nostalgic atmosphere of CRT TVs, allowing players to customize the visual experience to their preference

The Console Archive group has released roughly one game a week this week and added a ton of retro gaming classics to the Nintendo Switch 2 and PS5 stores. A handful of the titles were huge hits that nostalgic players may have fond memories of, but many are also obscure games that retro fans can now check out for the first time.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming news.

The Console Archives version of Rhapsody II: Ballad of the Little Princess releases on August 20, 2026 for PS5 and Nintendo Switch 2.