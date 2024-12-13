2 Brothers Just Broke the World Record for Largest Pokémon Card Collection

Two British brothers have officially won a Guinness World Record for their Pokémon cards collection—a serious goal I had as a child. It’s tough watching someone else live your dream.

Owen and Conner Gray have 48,339 different Pokémon cards in their collection, rightfully earning them the title of Guinness World Record winner. These cards are from various countries and are in various languages.

Their collection beat the previous record holder by over 14,000 cards (and beat my childhood collection by about 48,300).

“The slogan is ‘gotta catch ’em all’ and that’s what we’ve tried to do,” Owen Gray told Guinness World Records.

“We have all of them bar the Dutch language,” Conner added. “That became impossible for us to find.”

As for the cards they could find, many of the more expensive ones were placed in special packaging to protect them from wear and tear. Additionally, the brothers bought two shopping bags filled with cards from an auction.

“There were probably about 3-4,000 cards just thrown into JD Sports bags and in that combination were two gold star Charizards, which today are worth anywhere between £5-25,000 [$6,350-$31,751] each,” Owen said. “They weren’t in bad condition at all.”

Despite having all these cards—some of which are worth thousands of dollars—the brothers confessed that they never actually played with them. (Posers…)

Owen and Conner shared some advice for other Pokémon card collectors: “Save their money,” Conner joked.