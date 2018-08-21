2 Chainz and Amara La Negra Pair Ultra Rare Cigars with Super Expensive Rum

Smoking cigars and sipping on expensive alcoholic beverages is a pretty iconic way for rich people to get lit. So on the latest episode of MOST EXPENSIVEST, host 2 Chainz visited Little Havana with Amara La Negra to taste some of the bougiest gems of the Caribbean, including rare Dominican cigars and 20-year-old Puerto Rican rum.

