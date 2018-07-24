2 Chainz and Wale Meet the ‘Cupid of Silicon Valley’

How much would you pay for love? A lot of us refuse to shell out money for Tinder Plus or Match.com, but apparently a bunch of rich people—including CEOs, entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, and even some celebrities—will pay a premium for modern-day matchmakers who promise to find them a life partner.

On his show MOST EXPENSIVEST, 2 Chainz brought Wale along to meet Amy Andersen, the founder of Linx, who’s been called the “cupid of Silicon Valley.”

Videos by VICE

MOST EXPENSIVEST airs Tuesdays at 10 PM on VICELAND. Find out how to tune in here.

Sign up for our newsletter to get the best of VICE delivered to your inbox daily.