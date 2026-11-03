2 Chainz Confronts Famous Food Reviewer, Only to Discover He Had the Wrong Person

Are celebrities supposed to get better treatment than the average person? It might sound like an absurd question to most people, but 2 Chainz insists that it should be up for debate.

This idea was prompted when the Atlanta rapper spoke with famous food reviewer Keith Lee during an appearance on Den of Kings. There, he confronted Lee about a negative review on his restaurant Esco Restaurant & Tapas. Funnily enough, he confused him with another prominent reviewer in Mr. Chimetime.

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Nonetheless, he used that to talk about the rise in Black-owned businesses in Atlanta. He stressed that entrepreneurs in the city, rappers included are working hard to provide the best quality food. However, Keith Lee told 2 Chainz that it also has to include service. Ultimately, he doesn’t want to be treated any differently than the ordinary person. In his experience, he saw his mother get treated radically different than when he walked in.

“I sent my mom-in-law into 10 different restaurants. She couldn’t eat nowhere,” Lee explained. “I go in table ready right now. I don’t ever want to put nobody in a situation that they get a different experience only because they not Keith Lee.”

However, that’s where the rapper formerly known as Tity Boi begged to differ. He argued that class and celebrity should be all the more reason to be treated special.

2 Chainz Said He Deserves to Be treated Differently Because He’s a celebrity

“I’m an entertainer and obviously we get perks that other people don’t get,” he argued to the food influencer. “I don’t stand in line at the airport. I don’t do none of that because I done worked my a** off to do this.”

Naturally, the entitlement from 2 Chainz left a particularly foul taste in fans’ mouths. People didn’t want to be told that they should be treated worse because they don’t have the same level of fame and acclaim. Still, he was unwavering in his stance, making a bizarre, cryptic post about success and the illuminati.

“Do you really think the illuminati picked out some black kids from the ghetto and made them successful?” 2 Chainz wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “How does success work to you… is it working a lot of hours? Is it working in the sun? Is it getting up early? What is hard work to you??? Writing this while I’m working.”



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