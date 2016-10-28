2 Chainz Drops “Hibachi For Lunch” Mixtape and Accompanying Clothing Line

It’s been a busy year for rap’s most shouting man, but 2 Chainz shows no signs of letting up – last night he released a new mixtape entitled Hibachi For Lunch, alongside an apparel collection with an item to compliment each track.

The seven song tape is a veritable hip-hop love in, with Future, Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla $ign and Quavo each appearing. Fans have come to expect new music from the Atlanta rapper pretty regularly (Hibachi for Lunch follows two other 2 Chainz releases this year alone – Daniel Son; Necklace Don, and the Lil Wayne collab ColleGrove), and though it’s not his first foray​ into clothing, it’s the apparel aspect of the project which has most people talking.

Considering the current trend for #merch sparked by artists like Kanye West and Justin Bieber, it’s unsurprising that 2 Chainz, a well-known lover of fashion and of being expensive in general, has added design to his long list of talents. The small unisex collection is a paean to streetwear’s uniform of the minute: all dad hats, printed longsleeves and massive hoodies. It’s actually really cool, and as a tireless slave to the zeitgeist, I want it all.



​​Listen to a track from Hibachi For Lunch ​below. The full tape is streaming ​on Apple Music​, and you can shop the accompanying collection here​.​



