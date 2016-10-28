2 Chainz Drops “Hibachi For Lunch” Mixtape and Accompanying Clothing Line

It’s been a busy year for rap’s most shouting man, but 2 Chainz shows no signs of letting up – last night he released a new mixtape entitled Hibachi For Lunch, alongside an apparel collection with an item to compliment each track.
The seven song tape is a veritable hip-hop love in, with Future, Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla $ign and Quavo each appearing. Fans have come to expect new music from the Atlanta rapper pretty regularly (Hibachi for Lunch follows two other 2 Chainz releases this year alone – Daniel Son; Necklace Don, and the Lil Wayne collab ColleGrove), and though it’s not his first foray into clothing, it’s the apparel aspect of the project which has most people talking.
Videos by VICE
Considering the current trend for #merch sparked by artists like Kanye West and Justin Bieber, it’s unsurprising that 2 Chainz, a well-known lover of fashion and of being expensive in general, has added design to his long list of talents. The small unisex collection is a paean to streetwear’s uniform of the minute: all dad hats, printed longsleeves and massive hoodies. It’s actually really cool, and as a tireless slave to the zeitgeist, I want it all.
Listen to a track from Hibachi For Lunch below. The full tape is streaming on Apple Music, and you can shop the accompanying collection here.