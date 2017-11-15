2 Chainz Eats the Best Steak Money Can Buy on the Premiere of ‘MOST EXPENSIVEST’

On Tuesday, VICELAND will debut MOST EXPENSIVEST, tapping 2 Chainz to get his hands on the most expensive food, booze, and luxury goods on the planet. He’s kicking off his quest to sample the best of what money can buy with Action Bronson, taking the fine-meats enthusiast out to a $10,000 steak dinner.

MOST EXPENSIVEST airs at 10:30 PM on VICELAND.



VICELAND is also airing the series premiere of THE TRIXIE AND KATYA SHOW, on which two former RuPaul‘s Drag Race contestants dig into life’s most pressing issues—from love and sex to fear and death, one topic at a time. The series kicks off with a deep dive into the intricacies of hooking up, online dating, and a few bedroom dos and don’ts.

THE TRIXIE AND KATYA SHOW airs at 10 PM on VICELAND.



