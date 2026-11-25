After an absolutely terrifying crash in his Tesla Cybertruck, 2 Chainz finally let us know that he’s okay. However, it wasn’t without some serious injuries. In a post on Instagram, he revealed a video of another car in the accident with a similar set of damage as his Tesla. The entire left side is smashed in with its driver-side tire popped off.

In the caption, the Atlanta legend thanked everyone who reached out concerned about his safety and well-being. Then, he revealed that he suffered broken ribs as a result of the crash. However, none of it was due to any substances or personal negligence. Instead, the driver tried to avoid an opossum in the road and collided into 2 Chainz accordingly.

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A lot of calls and concern on my well being, i appreciate everyone who reaching out, im good, just resting with broke ribs,” he wrote to his fans. “No I wasn’t drinking, smoking, sleeping or on autopilot. The other driver dodged a possum and hit me head on, smh, hope that answers all of your questions, Blessed.”

Currently, there’s no information about the other driver or if they suffered any similar injuries due to the crash.

2 Chainz Suffers Broken Ribs after Surviving Horrible Accident involving his Cybertruck

On his Instagram story, the rapper formerly known as Tity Boi shared that he was prescribed a bunch of medication and painkillers. He took that as an opportunity to tackle America’s issue with giving opioids to patients. Ultimately, he explained that it’s a slippery slope that causes many to get addicted accordingly.

“This what’s wrong with America right here,” 2 Chainz said in a video captured by Billboard. “I had a little accident and they gave me all these. I guess they want me to become addicted to big pharma. You know the smaller they are, the more geeked you gon’ be. What I need all this s**t for?”

Thankfully, 2 Chainz seems to be okay despite the broken ribs. However, his Tesla Cybertruck is likely totaled for good. According to Power 105.1, he paid a pretty penny to acquire the vehicle. After all of its modifications and upgrades, it’s reported that he coughed up around $200,000 for the distinct orange paint job with the wolf design on the sides, as well as the special Forgiato wheels. He bought the Tesla back in 2024.

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