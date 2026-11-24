2 Chainz survived a horrific crash in his Tesla Cybertruck that could’ve cost him his life. Now, he shared the aftermath and just how bad the wreck was. In a video captured by TMZ, the Atlanta legend showed footage of his car smashed into a utility pole. His front wheel is popped as air bags filled the entirety of the vehicle. Check out what his Tesla looked like down below:

🙏 2 Chainz shares a video of the aftermath of his Tesla Cybertruck crashing into a pole. pic.twitter.com/1skJqDj2Mi — TMZ (@TMZ) November 23, 2026

Currently, the condition of the rapper formerly known as Tity Boi is not yet known. Moreover, there’s no word on what caused the accident or if there were others involved or impacted. What is known is that 2 Chainz attended the Atlanta Hawks vs Detroit Pistons game before the incident took place. There, he and his son Halo Epps wore matching green Polo hoodies, while he wore the same pants that were visible in the crash.

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According to Power 105.1, Chainz bought the Tesla truck in July 2024. It was customized with special Forgiato wheels with an orange paint job decorated with a wolf design at least on both sides of the car. With all of his upgrades, it’s believed that his ride is worth up to $200,000 in total.

2 Chainz Survives Horrific Car Crash Involving His Orange Tesla Cybertruck

All of this comes prior to his upcoming collab album with producer Statik Selektah titled Playaz Only Live Once (P.O.L.O.). Slated to arrive December 4th, it features a blockbuster arrangement of features including Mary J. Blige, T.I., Erykah Badu, Leon Thomas, and many more.

The last time 2 Chainz made headlines was on his podcast with notable food reviewer Keith Lee. Initially, he confronted him about a negative review for his restaurant Esco Restaurant & Tapas. However, he ultimately confused Lee with fellow food reviewer Mr. Chimetime.

Nonetheless, it prompted a conversation surrounding Black-owned businesses in Atlanta and how entrepreneurs are carving out a lane for themselves in the city. But with that comes the concern of service. Keith Lee felt like he shouldn’t be treated any differently just because of his celebrity. It’s the reason he makes it a point to send his family in to ensure there’s no biased treatment.

However, 2 Chainz suggested that his role as an entertainer should justify being treated better than others. “I’m an entertainer and obviously we get perks that other people don’t get,” he argued. “I don’t stand in line at the airport. I don’t do none of that because I done worked my a** off to do this.”

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