2-charged-in-murder-of-their-teen-cousin-after-dumping-his-body-near-highway

Two men have been charged in the gruesome murder of their 18-year-old cousin.

Mere days before his 19th birthday, Edgar Josué Chiche Martínez was allegedly shot inside the apartment he shared with his cousins. His body was wrapped in a blanket and found on the side of Pope Park Highway in Hartford, Connecticut. Police believe he was left there for about a day.

Now, the victim’s two cousins, ages 17 and 21, have been charged in connection with his murder. The 17-year-old, thus far unnamed, cousin was charged with murder and tampering with evidence. The 21-year-old cousin, Sender Soto-Veliz, was charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence, per NBC.

Martínez’s other family members believe he was murdered over money, stating that he wasn’t the type to get into any sort of trouble.

“He stayed away from parties, [he was] very friendly,” said his aunt, Verónica Imelda Martínez Mayen.

Martínez had just graduated from Hartford High School and was only days away from turning 19 when he was murdered at the hands of his own cousins. His parents currently reside in Guatemala, and his family plans to send his body to the country for burial.

According to Martínez’s family, he was a kind-hearted, selfless person who did nothing to deserve this fate.

“He was the person who always took care of me, despite him not being okay,” his sister, Nimsa Martínez, said. “I’m going to remember him as the most beautiful person I could’ve ever known.”

Soto-Veliz is scheduled to be arraigned in court today. The juvenile will be transferred to adult court.