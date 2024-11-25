2 Dead, 1 Injured in Civil Air Patrol Plane Crash

A Civil Air Patrol plane crashed in Colorado on Saturday, killing the pilot and an aerial photographer.

The crash occurred in Larimer County during a routine training mission. The co-pilot, Randall Settergren, was injured and airlifted to a medical facility while pilot Susan Wolber and aerial photographer Jay Rhoten unfortunately did not survive, per AP News.

Governor of Colorado Jared Polis wrote a statement on X regarding the plane crash.

“I’m saddened to hear of the loss of two dedicated Civil Air Patrol members, Pilot Susan Wolber and aerial photographer Jay Rhoten, who lost their lives in today’s crash and my thoughts are with their families, friends, and colleagues,” he said. “These individuals, along with survivor co-pilot Randall Settergren, who was injured, served the Civil Air Patrol as volunteers who wanted to help make Colorado a better, safer place for all.”

The Civil Air Patrol is a nonprofit organization and the official auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force, existing to “search for and find the lost, provide comfort in times of disaster and work to keep the homeland safe,” according to its website.

“The State of Colorado is grateful for their commitment to service and it will not be forgotten,” Polis wrote on X.

“The volunteers of Civil Air Patrol are a valuable part of the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, and the lifesaving work they do on a daily basis directly contributes to the public safety of Coloradans throughout the state,” added Major General Laura Clellan. “We are devastated to hear of the loss of Susan Wolber and Jay Rhoten, and the injury of Randall Settergren, during a training mission in Larimer County.”

Both Polis and Clellan also expressed their gratitude to first responders who assisted in the rescue and recovery efforts.