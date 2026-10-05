2 Healthy Ways to Release Anger, According to a Therapist

Anger is a common emotion that gets a bad reputation. While internal rage could lead to violence or aggression if not controlled properly, it can also protect us from harm or injustice. When you learn to process your anger in a healthy way and work with it rather than suppress it, you can release it from your system.

Here’s how to handle your own internal rage—and what it might mean if your anger keeps resurfacing.

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Healthy Ways to Process Rage

There are many different ways to process your anger, from channeling it through a creative project to hitting up a rage room. According to Jamelia Knox, a therapist with Radial Health, the two best ways, however, are talking/writing it out and releasing it through movement.

1. Talk or Journal It Out

Many of us are ashamed of our own anger, but it’s a natural emotion that sheds light on where we might be experiencing crossed boundaries, unfairness, or even fear. That being said, writing it out or talking it through with a trusted loved one can be incredibly healing.

“Healthy ways to process anger can be to talk about it or journal,” says Knox.

2. Release It Through Movement

“Movement is really good for anger,” Knox says. “Channel that energy into something more positive.”

She recommends going for a walk or run, or even hitting things (e.g., at a batting cage or golf course) as a positive way to channel the energy. Personally, as someone with a lot of pent-up internal rage, I recommend punching your pillow or splurging on a rage room where you can break sh** without any repercussions.

What Is Persistent Anger Trying to Communicate?

Unreleased anger will likely keep bubbling up and demanding your attention. For example, let’s say you’re in a relationship with someone who continuously crosses your boundaries. Even if they’re doing it unintentionally, they’re likely putting you in a place of defensiveness or self-protection. Your anger might signal that you’re being treated unfairly or aren’t in an aligned connection.

“If anger or rage keeps coming up for someone, it could be an indication of some unresolved issues,” says Knox. “It could be suppression. When we hold stuff in, and we don’t process it or let it out, it’s more likely to come out in other unhealthy ways, such as anger or rage.”

Knox recommends being proactive about your anger and emotions—especially the uncomfortable ones, like sadness and hurt. Don’t deny or suppress them. Rather, let them be seen, heard, felt, and processed. Talk with whoever might be on the receiving end of your anger, and find ways to work through the issue together.

Additionally, Knox notes that ongoing anger can sometimes indicate mental health concerns. In that case, it’s best to speak with a professional and get to the core of it.

“It would be a good opportunity to go see a professional to grow more coping skills, maybe a diagnosis if needed, and just work on talking through a lot of that stuff,” she says.