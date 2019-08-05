2 More People Have Died From the El Paso Shooting

Two more people who were shot in the El Paso mass shooting Saturday died in the hospital on Monday. That brings the death toll to 22.

The newly deceased have not yet been named, and it’s not clear what their injuries included.

20 people died immediately after a gunman, identified by police as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, stormed the store around 10 a.m. and opened fire with an automatic rifle. He’s believed to have posted a racist, hateful manifesto ahead of the shooting, which targeted a majority-Latinx community along the U.S.-Mexico border. More than two dozen people were injured.

The victims of the shooting included a mother, Jordan Anchondo, a 24-year-old who died protecting her infant son; and her husband, Andre, who died attempting to protect her in turn. Seven Mexican nationals, including husband and wife Sara Esther Regaldo and Adolfo Cerros Hernandez, were also among the victims. It’s not immediately clear whether the two people who died Monday were citizens of the U.S. or Mexico.

The shooting is being treated as an act of domestic terrorism. Crusius is being held without bond, and has been charged with capital murder.

“In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated,” President Donald Trump said in an address from the White House Monday. “Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul.”

