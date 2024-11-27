2 Plane Collisions in 1 Day Left Hundreds With Canceled Flights at a US Airport

The Thanksgiving travel season is in full swing. Though only 2 percent of revelers are traveling by plane, that’s still an estimated 30 million people taking to the skies. Airports are packed, and Boston’s Logan International Airport is no different. The chaos spilled onto the tarmac when two planes collided—and then it happened again later the same day.

Okay, “collided” is a little dramatic, I admit. But any time two planes hit each other, it’s a little dramatic. The first time it happened, an American Airlines flight coming in from London clipped the wing of a Frontier Airlines flight at the gate. The Frontier flight had 200 passengers on it as it was waiting for departure. No one was hurt. The American Airlines flight was removed from service for inspection and then both planes went about their business.

Videos by VICE

Everything settled down and went back to normal — that is until later in the day, when an empty JetBlue plane nipped a Cape Air plane that had just flown in from Nantucket. The Cape Air flight had only three passengers and two crew members on board. Both pilots and one passenger were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

How this happened is extremely stupid. A tug vehicle was towing the empty JetBlue plane very, very slowly and cautiously yet it still somehow hit the rear of the Cape airplane. It was an incident that unfolded in slow motion yet still could not be prevented.

Things are hectic out there right now, so if you’re traveling to reach your Thanksgiving dinner destination, please keep in mind that airport tarmacs are a hellscape of our own creation that will be the end of us all. Happy Thanksgiving.