Dating during the holidays can be complex, especially if you’re in a new relationship or are feeling unsure of your current connection. I recently wrote an article about the dating trend “sleighing,” aka the intentional decision to remain single during the holidays. Another somewhat similar trend is “unsleighing,” which involves breaking up with your partner so you can spend the season alone.

“Unsleighing refers to the decision to end a relationship as the idea of festive plans feels like too much of a commitment,” says Therapist Natalie Buchwald, LMHC-D of Manhattan Mental Health Counseling. “The breakup can be caused by minor requests such as your partner asking to write both of your names on a card to their parents, and you realize how uncomfortable it feels.”

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Undoubtedly, the holidays add pressure to even the most secure of couples. This can quickly highlight incompatibilities, misaligned values, and differing levels of commitment.

If you’re considering “unsleighing” from your partner this holiday season, read on for some expert advice.

2 Signs You Should Consider ‘Unsleighing’ From Your Relationship

1. You’d Prefer to Tackle the Holidays Solo

While it’s totally natural to crave some alone time in your relationship, it might be a red flag if you’d rather spend the holidays without your partner altogether. Maybe you’d prefer not to bring your significant other as a plus one to family events or social festivities, and perhaps you’d even prefer to spend New Year’s Eve out with your friends rather than with your lover.

“Imagine a version of the day that’s designed by and suits you,” says Buchwald. “Now imagine your partner there. Does it add to the festivities, or does it spark a sense of dread? If it does spark pessimism, take a moment to ask yourself why. Use the answer as a ‘building block’ to determine where you see yourself next Christmas and, perhaps more importantly, who you’re surrounded by.”

2. You’re Only Staying Out of Guilt or Obligation

Let’s be honest: there’s no “good” time to break someone’s heart. Breaking up around the holidays feels particularly cold, even if it’s the right choice to make. However, you should never stay with someone merely out of guilt or obligation, as it’s unfair for both of you.

“Sometimes a person is genuinely undecided, and sometimes they’re seeking a moment where the person will feel less hurt,” says Buchwald. “A solid question to ask yourself is, ‘What could happen between now and January that would make me want to stay?’ Pay attention to whether you’re struggling to find a reason or if the reason is strong enough to stay.”

How to ‘Unsleigh’ From Your Partner During the Holidays

If you resonate with the signs above, communicate your reservations to your partner. Just remember to be as transparent, respectful, and empathetic as you can be.

“Be careful with phrases like ‘maybe we need a break’ if you already know you’re leaving,’ says Buchwald. “You might say it because you can see they’re hurting and you want to ease that. They may spend the next two weeks thinking there’s a chance you’ll change your mind. You can acknowledge how painful the timing is and still be clear about what you’ve decided.”

And, of course, take time to reflect on your decision before moving forward. Sometimes, the holidays add unnecessary pressure too soon, trigger old wounds, or even cause us to regress into our angsty high school selves. Don’t make any rash decisions without certainty.