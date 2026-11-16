20 Years Ago, 74 People Were Killed While Trying to Get on a Popular Game Show

On February 4, 2006, roughly 30,000 people gathered outside of the PhilSports Stadium in the Philippines hoping to participate in a special anniversary edition of the popular game show Wowowee. The event was reportedly supposed to include a raffle with a jackpot that would’ve been the equivalent of almost $400. Wowowee was known for its big prizes, and some people had lined up days in advance to assure that they’d get an opportunity to win.

Unfortunately, not everybody was gonna make it inside, and when tickets started getting handed out, a massive stampede ensued. “There was pushing and people in front of the gate were crushed,” recalled 42-year-old Myrna Britania, who’d spent all night waiting out front. “People at the back of the line were pushing, not knowing there were already people dead lying on the ground in front,” she continued.

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74 People Were Killed in a Crowd Crush Outside a Popular Game Show

According to Secretary of Health Francisco Duque III, 74 people were killed due to the chaos, and an additional 514 were said to have been injured. Local hospitals were so overwhelmed that they were forced to treat the wounded in parking lots. The Rizal Medical Center was accommodating upwards of 200 patients on its own.

Senator Richard Gordon later blamed the catastrophe on poor organization. “If you predict that there’s going to be a huge crowd, you should be ready with ambulances and communications,” he explained. “You should plan for the worst. We have a lot of people who wanted to help but could not get in immediately.”

Production on Wowowee was temporarily suspended following the tragedy, but the series returned to the air that March. It was canceled in July 2010.