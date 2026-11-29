The 2000s gave us an impressive collection of movies built around ridiculous premises, from stoners saving the world to two wannabe rock stars making a deal with the devil. And few movies embodied that particular brand of unhinged early-2000s humor quite like Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny.

Starring Jack Black and Kyle Gass, the 2006 musical comedy had everything: heavy metal, an unnecessarily elaborate quest, cameos from rock legends, and, naturally, Satan himself. What more could you possibly want from a movie?

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The Greatest Band in the World (According to Themselves)

Directed by Liam Lynch, The Pick of Destiny follows fictionalized versions of Black and Gass, better known as JB and KG, as they attempt to become the greatest rock band in the world. After meeting in Los Angeles, the two discover the existence of a legendary guitar pick capable of transforming anyone who possesses it into a rock god. Naturally, they decide this is their destiny and set off on a mission to steal it from a heavily guarded Rock and Roll History Museum.

For anyone unfamiliar, Tenacious D existed long before the movie. Black and Gass formed the comedy-rock duo in the ‘90s, building a following through live performances and their self-titled 2001 debut album. Their music blended their musical abilities with an unapologetic love of classic rock, heavy metal, and juvenile humor. The movie takes that formula and stretches it into a feature-length adventure.

Satan, Sasquatch, and a Whole Lot of Rock

One of the film’s biggest selling points is its supporting cast. Meat Loaf plays JB’s deeply religious father, Ronnie James Dio appears as himself in a particularly memorable sequence, and Ben Stiller makes an appearance as an eccentric guitar shop employee. Perhaps most importantly, Dave Grohl shows up as Satan, because apparently even the devil can’t resist involving himself in the greatest rock opera of all time.

The musical numbers are arguably the film’s strongest asset. Songs like “Kickapoo,” “Master Exploder,” and “Beelzeboss (The Final Showdown)” turn the movie into something between a traditional musical and an at-home Tenacious D concert. Grohl’s appearance during the climactic showdown is especially entertaining, with Black and Gass going head-to-head against the devil in an over-the-top battle of musical supremacy.

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A Box Office Bomb With a Second Life

Unfortunately, audiences weren’t exactly lining up to witness Tenacious D’s rise to rock stardom. Released in November 2006, the film grossed approximately $13.9 million worldwide against a reported $20 million production budget. Critics were similarly divided, with some appreciating its ridiculous premise while others felt the jokes wore thin.

However, just because The Pick of Destiny wasn’t a conventional box office hit doesn’t mean it isn’t a success. Like plenty of cult comedies from the era, its reputation has grown considerably since its theatrical release. It found an audience through home video, repeat viewings, and fans who appreciated its brand of campiness and musical absurdity. And honestly, if Jack Black challenging Satan to a guitar battle isn’t worth preserving, I’m not sure what is.

The good news is that you don’t have to embark on your own quest to find Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny. As of November 2026, the 2006 comedy streams for free with ads on The Roku Channel, Tubi, and Plex. You can also rent it through Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. So, if you’ve been looking for an excuse to revisit Jack Black’s battle against Satan, consider this your sign.