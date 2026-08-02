20 Years Ago, VH1’s ‘Flavor of Love’ Changed Reality TV Forever

MTV was dominating the early 2000s reality television scene with shows like The Real World, MTV Cribs, The Osbournes, Laguna Beach, and its various dating shows. VH1 took a different approach, using celebrities as the faces of their dating shows.

VH1 Launches Flavor of Love

In 2006, VH1 debuted Flavor of Love, a competition dating show with rapper Flavor Flav. Taking inspiration from The Bachelor, 20 single women competed for love via challenges that led to some incredibly dramatic eliminations.

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The show also launched Tiffany “New York” Pollard’s career, and she’s now a reality television icon. At its peak, Flavor of Love was bringing in millions of viewers, the Season 2 finale alone had 7.5 million viewers.

the ‘Love’ Franchise

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Although Flavor of Love ended in 2008, because of its massive success, VH1 saw a lot of money to be made with celebrity-led dating shows. As mentioned, Pollard was the series’ breakout star, and she got her own spin-off, I Love New York. She searched for love in a similar format, and the show’s spirit still lives on in memes and reaction photos.

Bret Michaels’ Rock of Love is one of the most memorable shows of the bunch, surging over 5 million viewers over the course of its three-season run. The show—which had the ladies competing to see if they could keep up with his rockstar lifestyle—helped revive the Poison frontman’s career with a younger audience. It also created several spin-offs that aired throughout the early 2010s.

Even hip-hop musician Ray J had his own dating show, aiming to find a “ride or die chick” and move away from the dating game. The show aired for two seasons.

Contestants from across the franchise also took part in shows like I Love Money, competing in physical and mental challenges (sort of like Big Brother) for a cash prize. The show really capitalized on using contestants from the various shows that brought drama and huge fanbases.