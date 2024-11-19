200 Monkeys in Thailand Run Amok, Attack Police Station

The town of Lopburi in central Thailand has been overrun with aggressive monkeys. Their numbers exploded in recent years and the little bastards have been running amok. The situation suddenly became a little bit more dire recently when around 200 monkeys escaped enclosures and went nuts on the town, which included an invasion of the local police station.

Officers hoping to not get their faces ripped off by the mad swarm of monkeys had to barricade themselves inside their station like it was the plot of Assault On Precinct 13 but instead of the siege of gang members, the cops had to fend off local monkeys. Police Captain Somchai Seedee said, “We’ve had to make sure doors and windows are closed to prevent them from entering the building for food.” This is of course not to be confused with the recent 43 monkeys that escaped a research facility in South Carolina. But of course, if you want to combine the two and use it as evidence of a global monkey uprising, feel free. No crazier than some of the insane conspiracy theories people believe nowadays.

The monkeys are mostly macaques. They are a popular attraction around town, especially around the Phra Prang Sam Yot temple where thousands of them roam freely to the delight of tourists. These monkeys are both a tourist attraction and an integral part of local religious practices as offering fruit to a monkey is a gesture rooted in Hindu lore used to honor the monkey god Hanuman.

Too many of those monkeys have been fucking of late, rapidly increasing their numbers and subsequently increasing the number of conflicts they’ve had with humans. They’ve destroyed property, invaded homes and businesses looking for food, and they pick fights amongst themselves that caused little pockets of monkey chaos. Local authorities have tried implementing sterilization and relocation programs to curb the population but none of them seem to be working much. These little bastards are persistent.

While authorities have managed to remove a good number of the monkeys that overran the police station, there are still quite a few lingering on the roof that are proving to be a real pain in the ass. I’ve read multiple articles from various news sources regarding this story and maybe the funniest concern the police officers have is that they believe they have to get those monkeys out of their police station before they damage or steal any documents. The cops are so worried about it that they make it seem like the monkeys have coordinated to steal vital evidence that could potentially take down some kind of monkey crime lord.