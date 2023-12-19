200 Politicians Condemn Israel’s ‘Domination’ of Palestine in Joint Letter

50 current and former Labor MPs have signed a joint letter condemning Israel’s “domination” of Palestine and demanding Australia re-examine its relationship with Israel.

The letter – published on Tuesday morning by NSW Upper House leader Anthony D’Adam and State Greens MP Jenny Leong – urges the Australian government to examine its ties to Israel, and to “positively contribute” to the resolution of the “intolerable” and “dangerous” situation in Palestine.

It’s signed by 200 current and former politicians and the the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network and accuses Israel of “grossly” violating human rights in Gaza, as well as calling for an “immediate, permanent ceasefire and a just and lasting peace”.

The letter also urges the Albanese government to “recognise Palestine as a state that is entitled to be free of occupation” and argues that violations against Palestinian rights began with the “violent displacement of some 700,000 Palestinians from their homeland” during the 1948 Nakba.

The letter states it is “beyond dispute” that Israel’s policies are designed to “entrench the domination of one people over another in the territories of Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories.”

It reads: “Attempts to deny this, or smear those who allege it, are an attempt to defy truth and reality. These events and policies have involved the destruction of Palestinian society and the denial of the legitimate national aspirations of the Palestinian people.”

Signatories to the letter include 50 current and former Labor MPs, including the former foreign affairs minister Bob Carr.

The letter expresses solidarity with Palestinians, and all others calling for truth and justice, stating, “We stand with Palestine, the Palestinian people, including Palestinian Australians and with all others who support truth and justice, including the many Jewish people protesting Israeli violence against Palestinians.”

In the two months since October 7, Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed at least 18,000 Palestinians. At the United Nations General Assembly last week, Australia, for the first time, voted in favour of a ceasefire, after abstaining for the previous votes.

Arielle Richards is the multimedia reporter at VICE Australia, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.