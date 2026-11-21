Despite the numerous allegations hurled against him, Marilyn Manson is still touring on the road without much issue. For instance, he wrapped up an extensive tour with Rob Zombie back in September 2026. Now, he’s slated to join Slipknot’s ‘(sic)est Stadium tour’, starting with a huge show on July 3, 2027, at Wembley Stadium in London. It marks their only show in the UK and all of Europe.

However, given the controversy surrounding Manson, not everyone is thrilled that he’s joining Slipknot. In fact, there’s a petition on Change.org formed by councillor Anton Georgiou demanding his removal. Currently, it’s sitting at over 20,000 signatures from fans looking to get rid of Marilyn Manson from their Slipknot show.

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“In any other walk of life, an individual subject to these types of horrific allegations would be suspended from their profession, pending the outcome of a full and proper investigation. Why should music stars be treated differently?” the petition questioned.

“By signing this petition, you add your voice to calls from more than a dozen global organisations – that work tirelessly to tackle the systemic issue of violence against women and girls – for the stadium to take a firm stand against continuing to platform performers such as Mr Warner until the full legal process has taken its course.”

Fans Want Marilyn Manson Gone From Slipknot Show at Wembley Stadium

Amidst all the backlash, Slipknot guitarist Jim Root made it abundantly clear he had nothing to do with the decision. “I stay out of the logistics of touring and all that. I concentrate on writing and being a guitarist,” he stressed. “So forgive my ignorance about who we do shows with. There are other people with much bigger brains than I that coordinate all that, and I honestly don’t keep up with new bands or new music, etc.”

Still, Marilyn Manson isn’t without his defenders. In fact, Sharon Osbourne is a fervent defender of the controversial rocker. On an August 2026 episode of her podcast, she made it a point to stand by him regardless of what people say. Additionally, she placed some of the blame back on fans eager to meet him.

“You’re begging to get on somebody’s tour bus. You’re begging to get near them and be photographed. And then you know what? What did you expect? And the thing is, I don’t think that he did what they said. You know what I feel about Marilyn. He’s a friend and always will be. And I don’t believe half of it,” Osbourne said of Marilyn Manson’s allegations.

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