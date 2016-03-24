20,000 Fractals Create a Hanging Rainbow Forest

A hanging rainbow garden dangles from the ceiling in a new Tokyo installation by French architect and designer Emmanuelle Moureaux. The piece is called Bunshi, based on the Japanese concept of ramificiation. Moureaux suspends 20,000 multicolored branches around a display at the Wood Furniture Japan Award 2016 Exhibition. Each branch seems to sprout or grow from the branches around it, diverging and multiplying in fractal-like patterns.

The branches come in 100 different colors, aligned to create hidden three-dimensional grids. Carved through the center of the hanging branches is a tunnel that visitors can walk through, and where the furniture is displayed. Walking through is meant to simulate the meditative quality of a forest, but with a Lisa Frank color palette. “It is like being in a colorful forest that spreads infinitely,” Moreaux tells The Creators Project. “I want people to breathe and be immersed in 100 colors. I want people to see colors, touch colors, and feel colors with their senses. I want people to feel emotions through colors.”

Videos by VICE

Bunshi was on display at SPIRAL in Tokyo in early March. Check out images of the installation below.

See more of Emmanuelle Moreaux’s work on her website.

Via Fubiz

Related:

A Rainbow Yarn Bridge Arches Over LA

This Mirrored Rainbow Room Is a Playground for Light

Step Inside A 5,000 Square Foot Rainbow

A Rainbow of Light Takes Over the Amsterdam Central Station