2000s Emo Bands That Released an Underrated Album in the Early 2010s

Emo bands are typically categorized in waves, with the third wave of emo taking place between 2001 and 2008. Though these bands took emo into the mainstream in the 2000s, that doesn’t mean they only released good music in that decade. Some of these defining 2000s emo bands released great albums in the 2010s, though they’re often overlooked or underrated.

My Chemical Romance

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Though they’re heavily associated with their albums from the 2000s, My Chemical Romance released their fourth studio album on November 22, 2010. As of 2026, it remains their last studio release, not including compilations or remastered releases, though a new album has been rumored and potentially leaked. Danger Days: The True Live Of The Fabulous Killjoys is considered to be the band’s most overlooked work when compared to The Black Parade and Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge. Throughout the years, die-hard fans have praised this album, which finally saw a deluxe edition release in 2026.

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This staple third-wave emo band bridged the gap between post-hardcore and emo in the late 90s and early 2000s. Upon release in April 2011, fans weren’t sure how they felt about the band’s shift in sound on No Devolución. They distanced themselves from their aggressive post-hardcore sound of earlier albums and included elements of post-punk and art-rock. This ambitious album later grew on fans, who now view it as a closing masterpiece for the band. Later that year, in November 2011, the band announced their breakup, though they’ve since reunited on multiple occasions. No Devolución continues to be their final studio release.

Jimmy Eat World

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Another third-wave emo band that continued into the 2010s is Jimmy Eat World. In fact, this band has never called it quits, consistently releasing music and touring since 1993. They’re one of the main bands that bridged the second wave of emo to the third wave in the early 2000s. By 2010, they had transitioned into power pop, releasing Invented in September 2010. Though the album charted well upon release, it’s often overlooked in the grand scheme of the band’s material. The same goes for their 2013 album, Damage, as die-hard fans praise these 2010s gems.

Motion City Soundtrack

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This is yet another example of an emo band of the 2000s transitioning into a new sound by the 2010s. Motion City Soundtrack played into this trend, briefly abandoning their signature high-energy, synth-driven pop-punk on Go from 2012. This album is fairly tame in comparison to their 2000s releases, featuring mature lyrical content atop power-pop anthems about sobriety and growing up. The band grew in parallel with their fanbase, making Go a cherished album for fans in the early 2010s who had outgrown some of their teenage angst.

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