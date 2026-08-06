2000s Nostalgia Overload: Hilary Duff Brings Good Charlotte on Stage at Madison Square Garden

Late in 2025, Hilary Duff made a grand comeback to music after a full decade. In November 2025, Duff released her comeback single “Mature”. Following this, she embarked on an intimate, short run of shows called the Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour. The short 4-show run took place in January. For pure nostalgic effect, Hilary Duff revived “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of” from the 2003 film The Lizzie McGuire Movie. Another single, “Roommates”, was released in January 2026.

In February, she released her sixth studio album, Luck…Or Something. Along with the new album, Duff has embarked on the Lucky Me Tour. On August 5, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, Duff brought out special guests Good Charlotte. Bringing out Good Charlotte’s Joel and Benji Madden was a brilliant move, and the crowd went berserk. Together, they performed Good Charlotte’s 2002 hit “The Anthem”. Duff’s entire audience sang along word for word as if they were preparing for this moment.

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Notably, Duff and Good Charlotte lead singer Joel Madden have a history. The two dated from 2004 to 2006 and have remained friends since. This was a surprising reveal on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2023. Duff stated, “I have a good relationship with their whole family.” She even stated that she’s good friends with Madden’s wife, Nicole Richie. Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, frequently hang out with the couple. “I think people were like, ‘What?’ We’re neighbors, and we actually hang out all the time. I was just in her driveway honking for her to come drink wine with us the other day.”

🎤 Hilary Duff brings out Good Charlotte for a performance of “The Anthem” at the Lucky Me Tour in NYC (July 5, 2026)— pic.twitter.com/FqBtNqpJGC — Hilary Duff Charts (@HilaryDuffChart) August 6, 2026

what’s next for hilary duff and good charlotte

Duff is nearing the third leg of her Lucky Me Tour. She performs once more at Madison Square Garden on the evening of August 6. This stretch of her tour wraps up in Grand Rapids on August 16. After a brief break, Duff’s tour will continue in Europe, starting with a performance in Dublin, Ireland on September 6. While in Europe, Duff will make stops in England, Wales, and Scotland. In October, Duff travels to New Zealand and then Australia. In January 2027, she returns to North America for a string of shows in Canada and Mexico in February. Duff often closes the night with this 2003 movie track. “This Is What Dreams Are Made Of”.

Good Charlotte is currently on a co-headlining tour with Avenged Sevenfold. They performed in Michigan on August 4 and, on a break day, joined Duff on stage on August 5. Good Charlotte and Avenged Sevenfold’s tour heads to Toronto, Ontario on August 6 before returning to the East Coast for a string of shows in New York, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

Hilary Duff, Good Charlotte, Nichole Richie, and Avenged Sevenfold are all extremely nostalgic 2000s namedrops. I hope any millennial reading this wasn’t too overwhelmed.

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