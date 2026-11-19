It’s November 19, 2026, and that means Grand Theft Auto VI has finally been released. After 13 years since the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and after 6 years of production, the most anticipated game in history is here. Today, players are racing to find “easter eggs”, hidden features within the game. One rapper’s song recognized him in a trailer before the game was even released.

Kia Shine is a rapper from Memphis. In 2006, his debut single, “Krispy”, peaked at No. 66 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. Following this, he released his debut album, Due Season, on July 31, 2007. It peaked at No. 16 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart. Shine is also known for his contributions to Drake’s breakout hit, “Best I Ever Had”. Initially, Shine hadn’t received credit for “ghostwriting” the hit song. Drake denied this, claiming he wrote the entire composition himself. The two parties settled with 25% ownership going to Kia Shine.

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Aside from music endeavors, Kia Shine expanded into other entertainment work. In 2018, Shine worked on the remake of Red Dead Redemption 2. Due to this, he received a call in May 2025 to work on another game through Rockstar, the company that created both Red Dead Redemption and the Grand Theft Auto series.

Kia Shine Wasn’t Told He Was Working On Grand Theft Auto VI

In a new interview with WREG out of Memphis, Kia Shine discussed his work on the highly anticipated new game. He told the news, “I worked with Rockstar Games on the Red Dead Redemption 2 video game back in ’18, so the relationship started there. I got a call from my agent last May, and I went out for some things for this one.” He added, “They don’t tell you Grand Theft Auto. It’s Rockstar Games, and their NDA is so serious that you have to keep it under wraps.”‘

Kia Shine himself says he’s never played Grand Theft Auto. His involvement with the game was revealed during a trailer for the game, where his oldest son, Jackson, recognized his voice. Once his son told him he heard his voice in the trailer, that was the voice actor’s first time hearing himself in the game. Though he’s never played any of the games, he’s entirely aware that this is the biggest video game launch ever.

The rapper admits that the most embarrassing part of this work was when he had to shave all of his facial hair for the role. “This is embarrassing a little bit, but I did have to shave all of my facial hair.” He elaborated, “They put this headset on you, and they digitize you into the game for the characters I’m playing.” He went on to say his wife and daughter didn’t approve of this new look. Soon after, they demanded he grow it back.